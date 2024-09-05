

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has released its global cholera statistics for 2023, revealing a significant rise in cholera-related deaths across the world.



The report indicated that deaths have increased by 71 percent in 2023 compared to 2022, largely due to cholera outbreaks driven by factors such as, 'conflict, climate change, inadequate safe water and sanitation, poverty, underdevelopment, and population displacement due to emerging and re-emerging conflicts and disasters from natural hazards'.



'Cholera is an acute intestinal infection spread through contaminated food and water. Communities with limited access to sanitation are most affected,' the report stated.



The number of cholera cases increased by 13 percent in 2023, with a notable regional variation. The Middle East and Asia reported a 32 percent decline in the cases, while Africa saw a staggering 125 percent increase. Countries like Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Malawi and Somalia reported over 10,000 suspected or confirmed cases during the year.



The rise in cholera outbreaks had led to an increased demand for oral cholera vaccines, diagnostic tests and essential medications like oral rehydration salts and intravenous fluids for rehydration. Despite limited supplies, a record 35 million vaccine doses were shipped last year.



'WHO considers the current global risk from cholera as very high and is responding with urgency to reduce deaths and contain outbreaks in countries around the world. WHO continues to support countries through strengthened public health surveillance, case management, and prevention measures; provision of essential medical supplies; coordination of field deployments with partners; and support for risk communication and community engagement,' the UN agency said.



As of August 22, 2024, WHO reported 342,800 cholera cases and 2,400 cholera-related deaths globally.



