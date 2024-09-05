

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, anthrax was confirmed in a dead moose by the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory.



'Anthrax is a naturally occurring bacterial disease that can be transmitted between livestock, wildlife and humans,' the department explained in a statement.



'It is most commonly seen in herbivores, including cattle, deer and bison. The spores can persist in the ground for decades and emerge when the ground is disturbed or flooded. Disturbance is common in summer months when conditions may alternate between rain and hot, dry weather, allowing spores to be released from contaminated soil and ingested by livestock or wildlife.'



The last case of anthrax in Wyoming occurred in 1956 in Sublette County.



According to the Mayo Clinic, humans can also contract anthrax through direct or indirect contact with infected animals, leading to symptoms like skin sores, vomiting and shock. While most of the anthrax infections could be treated with antibiotics, inhaled anthrax can be deadly.



The health officials advised public and hunters to avoid touching carcasses of animals, wear gloves while handling harvested animals, steer clear of roadkill or deadheads in the Elk Mountain area, and keep pets away from animal carcasses.



