

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday provide July figures for household spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Spending is expected to dip 0.2 percent on month and rise 1.2 percent on year after adding 0.1 percent on month and falling 1.4 percent on year in June.



Japan also will see July readings for its leading and coincident indexes; in June, they were down 2.1 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.



Australia will release July data for home loans, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.0 percent on month following the 0.5 percent gain in June.



South Korea will provide July figures for current account; in June, the current account surplus was $12.26 billion.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News