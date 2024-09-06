

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Swiss franc rose to 8-day highs of 0.9367 against the euro, 1.1104 against the pound and 0.8426 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9378, 1.1125 and 0.8439, respectively.



Against the yen, the franc edged up to 170.00 from Thursday's closing value of 169.55.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.91 against the euro, 1.08 against the pound, 0.82 against the greenback and 174.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News