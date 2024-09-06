

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production and foreign trade from Germany and house prices from the UK are the top economic news due on Friday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial production and foreign trade figures for July. Economists forecast production to fall 0.4 percent on month, following a 1.4 percent increase in June. The trade surplus is seen at EUR 21 billion compared to EUR 20.4 billion in June.



At 2.45 am ET, France statistical office INSEE publishes external trade and current account figures. Economists expect industrial production to fall 0.3 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.8 percent increase in June.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's ISTAT is set to issue retail sales data. Sales are expected to gain 0.1 percent on month, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in June.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to issue euro area revised GDP data. The initial estimate showed that the economy grew 0.3 percent sequentially in the second quarter.



