Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2024) - Splitwaters announces plans to develop a number of e-fuels facilities utilizing its state-of-the-art alkaline electrolyzers and Topsoe technology for the backend fuels and chemicals production. By leveraging modular design principles and managing the projects Splitwaters aims to streamline processes and potentially reduce CAPEX by up to 30%.

Henrik Rasmussen, Managing Director - The Americas of Topsoe, said,

"We are excited to work with Splitwaters as the licensor of the process plant technology such as ammonia, methanol and other electrofuels including SAF. These energy transition projects are of very significant importance to both our companies."

Deepak Bawa, CEO of Splitwaters, said,

"Today's e-fuels market demands such innovative solutions benefiting the industry, developers, and investors alike. With Topsoe's expertise as the licensor and Splitwaters' innovative approach to manufacturing electrolyzers and providing tailored EPC services for green hydrogen and e-fuels facilities. Splitwaters will offer highly modularized solutions to produce ammonia, methanol and other electrofuels including SAF."





About Splitwaters:

Splitwaters is a Houston, Texas-based electrolyzer manufacturer and engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning firm specializing in low-cost Green Hydrogen and e-Fuel plants. Splitwaters is working to create a cleaner, greener, safer world by building small-cap to large-cap projects, improving the resiliency of the world's infrastructure; getting us closer to net zero; tackling critical environmental challenges; and accelerating progress to make the world a cleaner, greener, safer place. To learn more, visit www.splitwaters.com.

About Topsoe

Topsoe is a leading global provider of technology and solutions for the energy transition. The company combats climate change by helping customers and partners achieve their decarbonization and emission reduction goals. Based on decades of scientific research and innovation, Topsoe offers world-leading solutions for transforming renewable resources into fuels and chemicals for a sustainable world, and for efficient and low-carbon fuel production and clean air.

Founded in 1940, Topsoe is headquartered in Denmark, with over 2,800 employees serving customers all around the globe. To learn more, visit www.Topsoe.com.

