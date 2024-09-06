

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) provided a trading update covering the period from 1 May 2024 to 31 August 2024. The Group said its trading has been stable over the first four months of the year and is on target to achieve pre-tax earnings guidance for the full year ending 30 April 2025 of 525 million pounds. Pre-tax profits for the year are expected to be weighted towards the first half, similarly to last year.



Berkeley said it supports the proposed changes to the planning system and the Government's aspiration to deliver 1.5 million new homes across this Parliament. The Group noted that the ambitious plan from the new Government brings with it a number of changes to the operating environment, the impact of which Berkeley will fully evaluate ahead of updating the market with its Interim Results in December.



