Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Neu-Vorstellung mit Mega-Potenzial: AKTIE BRICHT AUS! Sofort kaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DSL8 | ISIN: CA01626P1484 | Ticker-Symbol: CJA1
Tradegate
05.09.24
19:08 Uhr
49,910 Euro
-0,370
-0,74 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,79050,5210:36
49,68050,4010:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC49,910-0,74 %
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD13,675+3,21 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.