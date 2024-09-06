JA Solar has reported a net loss of CNY 874 million ($123. 3 million) for the first half of 2024, while Tongwei posted a loss of CNY 3. 13 billion. TCL Zhonghuan and GCL Technology also recorded losses of CNY 3. 06 billion and CNY 1. 48 billion, respectively. JA Solar has reported an 8. 54% year-on-year decline in revenue to CNY 37. 36 billion for the first half of 2024, with a net loss of CNY 874 million. It shipped 38 GW of PV modules, including 1 GW for internal use. The company said it expects to reach production capacities of 80 GW for monocrystalline silicon wafers and cells, and 100 GW ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...