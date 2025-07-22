JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.: JA Solar and Masdar Deepen Partnership with Landmark 1GW PV Projects in Azerbaijan

BEIJING, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a global leader in the photovoltaic (PV) industry, was selected to supply one gigawatt (GW) of high-efficiency DeepBlue 4.0 Pro PV modules for the Banka and Bilasuvar solar power projects in Azerbaijan being developed by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC - Masdar, the UAE's clean energy leader.

The Banka and Bilasuvar projects are the largest utility-scale solar developments in Azerbaijan. Once operational, they are expected to generate approximately 1.53 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually, avoiding carbon dioxide emissions of approximately 1.15 million tons each year. The initiative will significantly contribute to Azerbaijan's efforts to diversify its energy mix and advance its renewable energy goals.

JA Solar's DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules are engineered to perform in challenging coastal environments, characterized by high humidity, salinity, strong winds, and airborne dust. Designed to adjust to diverse environments, the modules offer excellent resistance to corrosion and extreme weather, ensuring long-term durability, stable output, and improved system performance. These features collectively help reduce the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) and maximize energy yield.

In addition to technological innovation, JA Solar is committed to sustainability across its global operations. The company upholds rigorous supply chain governance aligned with international best practices and sustainability disclosure standards. Through active collaboration with organizations such as the IFRS Foundation, JA Solar is enhancing transparency, accountability, and responsible sourcing.

"We are proud to contribute to this landmark project with our DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules," said Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar. "Masdar has long been a trusted partner, and we sincerely appreciate their continued confidence in our products and expertise. Together, we are committed to delivering reliable, high-efficiency solutions that promote a more sustainable future."

As a committed partner in clean energy, JA Solar remains dedicated to providing high-performance products and dependable service to customers worldwide, supporting the global transition to low-carbon energy through innovation and collaboration.

Masdar has significantly increased its global renewable energy portfolio in the past two years, increasing overall capacity 150 percent to 51GW by the end of 2024, from 20GW in 2022. The company has developed and partnered in projects in over 40 countries, with a mandate to increase its renewable energy portfolio capacity to 100GW by 2030 and to become a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.

About JA Solar

Founded in 2005, JA Solar is a global leader in photovoltaic (PV) power generation solutions, with a vertically integrated business spanning wafers, cells, modules, and energy storage. With 16 overseas subsidiaries, the company serves customers in 178 countries and regions. As of Q1 2025, JA Solar's cumulative cell and module shipments exceeded 280?GW, backed by strong innovation, nearly 1,900 patents, and a solid global network.

