

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat to slightly higher on Friday, bond yields dipped, and the dollar fell ahead of the release of U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later in the day.



Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $2,519.18 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $2,548.05.



The dollar hovered near a one-week low against major currencies as traders eagerly await the monthly jobs report, which includes both public and private sector jobs, for additional clues on the outlook for interest rates and the economy.



Economists currently expect employment to climb by 160,000 jobs in August after an increase of 114,000 jobs in July.



The unemployment rate is expected to edge down to 4.2 percent after rising to 4.3 percent in July, reaching its highest level since October 2021.



The U.S. payrolls report coupled with comments from influential Fed governor Christopher Waller and New York Fed President John Williams might provide clearer insight into the potential scale of an anticipated rate cut this month.



U.S. private payrolls data released on Thursday showed the weakest growth since 2021, heightening fears of a slowing labor market.



However, weekly jobless claims declined and activity in the key services sector rose for a second straight month, giving traders some respite from economic worries.



