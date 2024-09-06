

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Police have arrested the father of the 14-year-old suspect in the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged 54-year-old Colin Gray with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree murder and cruelty to children.



Authorities are reportedly probing if the AR-style weapon that Colt Gray used to shoot the teachers and students of the school was presented by his father Colin Gray as a gift last year.



Colin Gray is accused of allowing his son to possess a weapon, reports quoting GBI Director Chris Hosey said.



Two teachers and two students of Apalachee High School in the city of Winder were killed in a shooting spree by the 14-year-old boy on Wednesday.



Eight students and one teacher were wounded.



Police arrested the teenage suspect from the campus.



Gray, who is a student of the school, will be prosecuted as an adult.



