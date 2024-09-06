Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE: MTAL; ASX:MAC)

Metals Acquisition Limited ARBN 671 963 198 (NYSE: MTAL; ASX: MAC) ("MAC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be added to the S&P Dow Jones Indices ASX 300 Index ("S&P/ASX 300")effective Monday, September 23, 2024, prior to the open of trading on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX

Metals Acquisition Limited's CEO, Mick McMullen, commented:

"We are pleased to have been included in the S&P/ASX 300 index so shortly after our listing on the ASX. This is a noteworthy milestone for MAC and reflects that over a short period of time we have proven to the market and investors the quality of our foundational asset the CSA Copper Mine, a world class asset that makes the Company one of the few pure play copper opportunities globally and on the ASX.

Inclusion in leading indices is invaluable to providing broader market access, raising our global visibility and enhancing the Company's liquidity."

The S&P/ASX 300 is designed to provide investors with broader exposure to the Australian equity market. The index is liquid and float-adjusted, and it measures up to 300 of Australia's largest securities by float-adjusted market capitalization. The S&P/ASX 300 index covers the large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap components of the S&P/ASX Index Series. This index is designed to address investment managers' needs to benchmark against a broad opportunity set characterized by sufficient size and liquidity.

The Company expects that its inclusion in the S&P/ASX 300 index may result in increased institutional ownership.

Russell 3000 Index and Solactive Copper Miners Index

During 2024, MAC was included in two North American indices, the Russell 3000 Index and the Solactive Copper Miners Index.

About Metals Acquisition Limited

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL; ASX:MAC) is a company focused on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses in high quality, stable jurisdictions that are critical in the electrification and decarbonization of the global economy.

