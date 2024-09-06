Vicinity Motor Corp. to Exhibit VMC 1200 Electric Truck at the Everything Electric Canada Show

Company to Showcase VMC 1200 Class 3 Electric Truck at Booth CV50 September 6-8, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2024 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced that it will showcase the VMC 1200 Class 3 Electric Truck alongside dealer partner Pioneer Motor Group at the "Everything Electric Canada" show taking place September 6-8, 2024 at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, Canada.

Everything Electric is a global event series focused on promoting EVs, renewable energy, and sustainable tech. Organized by Fully Charged SHOW, known for home energy and electric vehicle content, the events educate and engage industry professionals and the public, driving the transition to a cleaner future.

Everything Electric Canada

Date: September 6-8, 2024

Location: Vancouver Convention Centre - Vancouver, BC, Canada

Booth Number: CV50

Vehicle on Display: VMC 1200 Class 3 Electric Truck

"Everything Electric Canada is a leading number one home energy and electric vehicle show, as well as a premier event to showcase the latest technologies, fuels, services, and vehicles driving the transition to low- and zero-emission transportation solutions," said Brent Phillips, President of Vicinity Motor Corp. "For the second year in a row, we are excited to showcase our VMC 1200 electric truck for the estimated 25,000 attendees, up from the 17,000 who attended last year. Last year we had a great turnout and excitement around the truck. We are looking forward to meeting with potential customers and fleet operators from around the world, presenting an incredible opportunity for us to showcase our newest electric vehicle alongside the Pioneer Motor Group team to a highly engaged audience."

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC) ("VMC") is a North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a dealer network and close relationships with world-class manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, as well as the VMC 1200 electric truck to the transit and industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.

