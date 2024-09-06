

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The consumption of e-cigarette among American youth has dropped to the lowest level in a decade, new data show.



Half a million fewer U.S. youth are currently using e-cigarettes compared to 2023, according to data from the National Youth Tobacco Survey released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



The nationally representative data featured in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report includes findings on e-cigarette and nicotine pouch use among U.S. youth, two categories of tobacco products the FDA and CDC are monitoring closely regarding youth use and appeal.



The NYTS is an annual school-based self-administered survey of U.S. middle and high school grade students conducted between January 22 to May 22.



Findings showed that the number of U.S. middle and high school students who reported e-cigarette use decreased from 2.13 million in 2023 to 1.63 million in 2024. This decline was largely driven by reduced e-cigarette use among high schoolers, with no statistically significant change in current e-cigarette use among middle school students within the past year. The number of youth who used e-cigarettes in 2024 is approximately one-third of what it was at its peak in 2019, when more than five million youth reported e-cigarette use.



'The continued decline in e-cigarette use among our nation's youth is a monumental public health win,' said Brian King, director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products.



Among youth who currently used e-cigarettes, 26.3 percent reported using e-cigarettes daily. The most commonly reported brands were Elf Bar, Breeze, Mr.Fog, Vuse and JUUL.



Over the past year, a substantive drop occurred in youth reporting use of e-cigarette products under the Elf Bar brand, which is not authorized by the FDA.



Youth nicotine pouch use did not show a statistically significant change from 2023, the report says. Of the nearly half a million middle and high school students who reported current nicotine pouch use, 22.4 percent used them daily.



