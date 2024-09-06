

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized China-bound Apple products worth more than $100,000 in New Castle, Delaware.



The shipment included 469 new Apple products, including 168 Apple iPads, 59 Apple Watch Ultras, and 242 Apple AirPods with a combined domestic value of $103016.



CBP said its officers discovered the new Apple products in an export air delivery parcel being shipped from Newport, Delaware, in violation of U.S. export laws. The parcel was manifested as 'iPhone return for repair,' with a declared value of $3,000.



'Mismanifesting merchandise in an export parcel raises serious concern for Customs and Border Protection officers in that the parcels may contain illicit items, such as dangerous drugs, unpermitted firearms, or criminal monetary proceeds,' said Erik Kelling, CBP's Port Director for the Port of Wilmington, Del. 'CBP's outbound enforcement mission is vital to disrupting transnational organized crime that threatens U.S. security interests at and beyond our nation's borders.'



