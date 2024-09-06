

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A cautious sentiment prevails in world markets in the run up to the release of the pivotal jobs data from the U.S. The monthly job market update is expected to significantly sway the Fed's decision that is less than two weeks away.



In data to be released on Friday morning, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to show additions of 160 thousand to non-farm payrolls during August versus 114 thousand in July. The unemployment rate is seen edging down to 4.2 percent from 4.3 percent in July. The average hourly earnings are also expected to record an increase.



Amidst the market's nervousness, Wall Street Futures are trading below the flatline. European benchmarks are also trading on a negative note. Asian stock indexes finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields eased across regions. Crude oil prices gained amidst the delay to supply increases by OPEC+ producers. Gold also rallied ahead of the jobs data. Cryptocurrencies are trading mostly below the flatline.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 40,617.20, down 0.34% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,470.30, down 0.60% Germany's DAX at 18,483.05, down 0.60% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,219.02, down 0.28% France's CAC 40 at 7,416.54, down 0.21% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,794.25, down 0.43% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 36,422.50, down 0.62% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,013.40, up 0.39% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,765.81, down 0.81% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,444.30, down 0.07% (Sep 5)



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1107, down 0.03% GBP/USD at 1.3176, up 0.01% USD/JPY at 142.89, down 0.38% AUD/USD at 0.6737, down 0.04% USD/CAD at 1.3497, down 0.04% Dollar Index at 101.01, down 0.09%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.691%, down 1.11% Germany at 2.1560%, down 2.36% France at 2.854%, down 1.92% U.K. at 3.9045%, down 0.29% Japan at 0.851%, up 0.00%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $72.84, up 0.21%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $69.33, up 0.26%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,549.00, up 0.23%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $56,161.00, down 1.17% Ethereum at $2,368.91, down 1.05% BNB at $505.34, up 0.20% Solana at $130.39, down 1.65% XRP at $0.5375, down 2.43%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News