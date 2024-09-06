The Japanese manufacturer said the new Climaveneta EW-HT-G05 products have a size ranging from 73 kW to 129. 3 kW and a coefficent of performance of up to 3. 77. Japanese electronics and electrical equipment manufacturing company Mitsubishi Electric has released a high-temperature water-to-water heat pump for commercial and industrial applications requiring high-temperature water of up to 78 C. Dubbed Climaveneta EW-HT-G05, the new product uses R513a as the refrigerant. It is a non-ozone-depleting refrigerant developed to replace R134a, which the company utilized in the previous version of the ...

