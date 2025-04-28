TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - MITSUBISHI ELECT COR (MIELY.PK) revealed earnings for its full year that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at JPY324.084 billion, or JPY155.70 per share. This compares with JPY284.949 billion, or JPY135.74 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to JPY5.521 trillion from JPY5.257 trillion last year.MITSUBISHI ELECT COR earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: JPY324.084 Bln. vs. JPY284.949 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY155.70 vs. JPY135.74 last year. -Revenue: JPY5.521 Tn vs. JPY5.257 Tn last year.Mitsubishi Electric said that it has decided to pay a year-end retained earnings dividend of JPY 30 per share for fiscal 2025. Upon adding the interim dividend of JPY 20 per share, the total annual dividend will reach JPY 50 per share. The dividend payment is expected to begin on June 3.Looking ahead, for the full year to March 31, 2026, the company expects an increase in earnings and a decline in revenue.Mitsubishi expects an annual net profit of JPY 340 billion, up 5 percent on a year-over-year basis.Annual operating income is projected to be JPY 430 billion, an increase of 10 percent.For the full year, the company anticipates revenue of JPY 5.400 trillion, down 2 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX