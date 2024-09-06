

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of deaths due to traffic accidents in the U.S. has declined by 3.2 percent in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, according to data by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



It marks the ninth straight quarter of declines in road accident deaths.



An estimated 18,720 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes during January-June 2024, as compared to 19,330 fatalities projected to have occurred in the first half of 2023.



Preliminary data reported by the Federal Highway Administration show that vehicle miles traveled in the first half of 2024 increased by about 13.1 billion miles, or roughly 0.8% higher than the same time period last year. More miles driven combined with fewer traffic deaths resulted in a fatality rate of 1.17 fatalities per 100 million VMT, down from the projected rate of 1.21 fatalities per 100 million VMT in the first half of 2023.



NHTSA estimates a decrease in fatalities in 31 states and Puerto Rico. The fatality rate in one state remained unchanged, while 18 states and the District of Columbia are projected to have experienced increases.



