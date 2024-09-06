

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple's (AAPL) upcoming Watch Series 10 is expected to include a sleep apnea feature, to detect if the wearer has the condition and suggest appropriate treatments, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



The feature will function similarly to other health tools available on the watch, such as those for irregular heart rate, low heart rate, low blood oxygen, and other health conditions.



The tech giant is preparing to introduce updated versions of its watch lineup, including Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 at the upcoming 'It's Glowtime' event.



However, Gurman expressed skepticism about the working of the new sleep apnea feature, noting that the earlier attempts of the company to include that feature had 'run into some serious snags.'



In 2022, Bloomberg reported that Apple was working on introducing a hypertension detection feature, which was initially expected to launch 'as early as 2024'. However, the feature proved unreliable during testing, leading to delays and its removal from immediate release plans.



