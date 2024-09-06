

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study published in Frontiers in Neuroscience highlights the potential link between exposure to nighttime light pollution and the increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, particularly among individuals under 65.



'I believe that light pollution impacts health generally, including cognitive health, via disruption of circadian rhythms. Our group has shown that disruption of circadian rhythms disrupts the intestinal microbiome and promotes inflammation, which can drive neurodegeneration,' Robin Voigt-Zuwala, the lead author of the study and an associate professor at Rush University Medical Center said.



The study utilized satellite data to analyze nighttime light intensity across different states and compared this information to rates of Alzheimer's disease from 2012 to 2018. The researchers discovered a clear connection between high light pollution and the elevated number of Alzheimer's cases, indicating notable variations between states with low and high nighttime light intensity.



Interestingly, the study also found that nighttime light pollution demonstrated a stronger correlation with Alzheimer's risk when compared to other factors such as alcohol abuse, chronic kidney disease, depression, heart failure, and obesity. It was observed that for those under 65, higher levels of nighttime light intensity were linked with increased Alzheimer's prevalence more than any other risk factor assessed.



Researchers noted that light pollution affects approximately 80% of the global population and can have significant ecological, behavioral, biological, and health impacts, despite being perceived as harmless or beneficial by some.



While the study did not specifically focus on indoor lighting, the researchers highlighted the significant impact of blue light on sleep. They recommended using blue light filters, switching to warm lighting, and installing dimmers to minimize light exposure at home.



It's important to note that the findings are based on a specific subset of the US population, and the researchers acknowledged that not all individuals spend their entire lives in areas with high light pollution, which could potentially influence the outcomes. As a result, further research is needed to deepen our understanding of the relationship between nighttime light exposure and Alzheimer's disease.



