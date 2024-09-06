

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Three people have died due to a Legionella outbreak at the Peregrine Shaker Senior Living Community in Albany this past week. After Legionella bacteria were found at the facility, 20 individuals were hospitalized, 10 tested positive, and three of those who tested positive have passed away.



According to the CDC, Legionella bacteria can lead to severe pneumonia, which is recognized as Legionnaires' disease or Pontiac fever.



Symptoms can range from respiratory issues to headaches, fever, stomach pain, and diarrhea, but the illness is usually treatable with antibiotics. Doctors have stated that this situation does not pose a public health risk, as the outbreak remains very localized.



Dr. Alan Sanders, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Albany Medical Center, explained that this is not a contagious infection and cannot be transmitted from person to person.



The bacteria typically spread through water sources rather than human contact. Sanders noted that it can be inhaled through water droplets or aerosols, leading to infection in the lungs. The bacteria commonly exist in water supplies like cooling towers, air conditioning systems, and showerheads.



Albany County spokesperson Mary Rozak confirmed that Legionella bacteria were detected in some water samples from the senior center.



Water samples from the Peregrine Senior Living Facility have tested positive for Legionella, and additional testing is underway, according to the county executive's office. Sanders added that approximately 75% of those affected are over 50 years old.



In response to this, water filters have been installed at the facility to ensure the safety of other residents. Peregrine's operators are working closely with state and local health officials to protect residents, staff, and visitors.



Executive Director Kristyn Ganim stated that advanced water filters have been placed in various locations, including designated bathing and showering areas, and residents are being supplied with bottled water. The state Department of Health is collaborating with county health officials and facility operators to investigate and address the outbreak.



