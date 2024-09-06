

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has confirmed an additional case of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) and a case of West Nile virus (WNV) in the state.



Both patients diagnosed are men in their 70s. The EEE patient was exposed in central Middlesex County, while the WNV patient was exposed in southern Middlesex County. This brings the total number of confirmed EEE cases to three and WNV cases to seven in the state this year.



Massachusetts has recorded a total of 88 positive samples for EEE, with the majority found in Plymouth and Worcester counties.



Additionally, the state has identified 299 samples of West Nile virus across Massachusetts. Worcester County is classified as having a critical risk for EEE, while parts of Bristol, Essex, Middlesex, and Plymouth counties are considered to have moderate to high risk.



Furthermore, the highest risk for West Nile virus is concentrated in Greater Boston, with 25 towns across Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Suffolk counties identified as high risk. Moderate risk areas for West Nile virus include regions in Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Hampden, and Worcester counties.



State Epidemiologist Catherine Brown emphasized that mosquito behavior tends to change in September due to reduced activity in cooler temperatures. However, the predicted warmer weather towards the end of next week is expected to lead to increased mosquito activity. EEE and WNV are transmitted to humans through infected mosquito bites.



At present, there are no vaccines or specific treatments for EEE or West Nile. It's important to note that these viruses are not spread between people; an infected person cannot transmit the disease to others.



In response to the latest cases, Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein urged residents 'to use mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered active ingredient every time they are outdoors. We also strongly recommend that residents and towns in high-risk areas for EEE reschedule their evening outdoor events to avoid peak mosquito biting hours.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News