

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Friday, Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF) made an announcement regarding the expansion of its operations in Florida. The company revealed plans to open a new medical cannabis dispensary in Clearwater on September 7, 2024.



To celebrate the launch, Trulieve is organizing a grand opening event on Friday, September 13, which will kick off at 9 a.m.



The event promises to be a vibrant occasion, featuring live music, special promotions, and discounts for attendees. Additionally, there will be opportunities for guests to register for future patient education sessions, where they can learn more about the benefits and uses of medical cannabis.



The event will also provide information on the YesOn3 campaign, a ballot initiative aimed at legalizing adult cannabis use in Florida, highlighting the company's engagement in broader cannabis advocacy.



Kim Rivers, the Chief Executive Officer of Trulieve, emphasized the company's mission, stating, ' We work to provide value, deliver quality, and enhance lives through cannabis in every community we serve.'



The new Clearwater dispensary will offer a wide variety of cannabis products, including Trulieve's proprietary brands and exclusive offerings from partner companies. Customers will have the convenience of multiple purchasing options, including home delivery, online ordering, and in-store pickup, making it easier than ever to access the products they need. In recognition of their service, veterans will receive a 20% discount on their purchases, while first-time customers can take advantage of a generous 60% discount at any Trulieve location across Florida.



Located at 2699 Roosevelt Blvd, the dispensary will operate from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays, ensuring ample opportunity for customers to visit and explore the offerings.



