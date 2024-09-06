Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Das nächste große Ding im Goldmarkt! Zwei massive Projekte mit unglaublichem Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14X09 | ISIN: CA25039N4084 | Ticker-Symbol: QXR2
Tradegate
06.09.24
18:14 Uhr
0,044 Euro
-0,005
-10,20 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0430,05422:55
0,0420,05522:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DESERT GOLD VENTURES
DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC0,044-10,20 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.