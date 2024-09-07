S&P Dow Jones Indices: Palantir Technologies, Dell Technologies, and Erie Indemnity Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 23, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL), and S&P MidCap 400 constituent Erie Indemnity Co. (NASD:ERIE) will replace American Airlines Group Inc. (NASD:AAL), Etsy Inc. (NASD:ETSY) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the S&P 500, respectively. American Airline Group will replace TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) in the S&P MidCap 400, and TEGNA will replace Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Etsy will replace Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE: HVT) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Bio-Rad Laboratories will replace Erie Indemnity in the S&P MidCap 400.





CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNH), Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL), Parsons Corp. (NYSE: PSN), Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASD: HLNE), Viper Energy Inc. (NASD: VNOM) and S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) will replace MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), Progyny Inc. (NASD: PGNY), Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT), Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), Helen of Troy Ltd (NASD: HELE) and Ziff Davis Inc. (NASD: ZD) in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively. MP Materials, Progyny, Adient, Wolfspeed, Helen of Troy, and Ziff Davis will replace Calavo Growers Inc. (NASD: CVGW), Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB), Mercer International Inc. (NASD: MERC), Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP), 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD), and Fabrinet in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.





Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. (NYSE: ZWS), Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU), TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASD: TGTX), Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP), CSW Industrials Inc. (NASD: CSWI), ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASD: ADMA), and Impinj Inc. (NASD:PI) will replace Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (NYSE: CHCT), Varex Imaging Corp. (NASD: VREX), Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE: DIN), Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS), AMC Networks Inc. (NASD: AMCX), Olympic Steel Inc.(NASD: ZEUS) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASD: RILY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector 23-Sep-24 S&P 500 Addition Palantir Technologies PLTR Information Technology 23-Sep-24 S&P 500 Addition Dell Technologies DELL Information Technology 23-Sep-24 S&P 500 Addition Erie Indemnity ERIE Financials 23-Sep-24 S&P 500 Deletion American Airlines Group AAL Industrials 23-Sep-24 S&P 500 Deletion Etsy ETSY Consumer Discretionary 23-Sep-24 S&P 500 Deletion Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO Health Care 23-Sep-24 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO Health Care 23-Sep-24 S&P MidCap 400 Addition CNH Industrial CNH Industrials 23-Sep-24 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Western Alliance Bancorp WAL Financials 23-Sep-24 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Parsons PSN Industrials 23-Sep-24 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Hamilton Lane HLNE Financials 23-Sep-24 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Viper Energy VNOM Energy 23-Sep-24 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Fabrinet FN Information Technology 23-Sep-24 S&P MidCap 400 Addition American Airlines Group AAL Industrials 23-Sep-24 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Erie Indemnity ERIE Financials 23-Sep-24 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion MP Materials MP Materials 23-Sep-24 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Progyny PGNY Health Care 23-Sep-24 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Adient ADNT Consumer Discretionary 23-Sep-24 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Wolfspeed WOLF Information Technology 23-Sep-24 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Helen of Troy HELE Consumer Discretionary 23-Sep-24 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Ziff Davis ZD Communication Services 23-Sep-24 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion TEGNA TGNA Communication Services 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition TEGNA TGNA Communication Services 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Etsy ETSY Consumer Discretionary 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Ziff Davis ZD Communication Services 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition MP Materials MP Materials 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Progyny PGNY Health Care 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Adient ADNT Consumer Discretionary 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Wolfspeed WOLF Information Technology 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Helen of Troy HELE Consumer Discretionary 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ZWS Industrials 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Clear Secure YOU Information Technology 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition TG Therapeutics TGTX Health Care 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Inspire Medical Systems INSP Health Care 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition CSW Industrials CSWI Industrials 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition ADMA Biologics ADMA Health Care 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Impinj PI Information Technology 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Designer Brands DBI Consumer Discretionary 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Haverty Furniture HVT Consumer Discretionary 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Fabrinet FN Information Technology 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Calavo Growers CVGW Consumer Staples 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Enhabit EHAB Health Care 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Mercer Intl MERC Materials 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Compass Minerals Intl CMP Materials 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion 3D Systems DDD Industrials 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Community Healthcare Trust CHCT Real Estate 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Varex Imaging VREX Health Care 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Dine Brands Global DIN Consumer Discretionary 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion NU Skin Enterprises NUS Consumer Staples 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion AMC Networks AMCX Communication Services 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Olympic Steel ZEUS Materials 23-Sep-24 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion B. Riley Financial RILY Financials

