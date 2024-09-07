S&P Dow Jones Indices: Palantir Technologies, Dell Technologies, and Erie Indemnity Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 23, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.?
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL), and S&P MidCap 400 constituent Erie Indemnity Co. (NASD:ERIE) will replace American Airlines Group Inc. (NASD:AAL), Etsy Inc. (NASD:ETSY) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the S&P 500, respectively. American Airline Group will replace TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) in the S&P MidCap 400, and TEGNA will replace Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Etsy will replace Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE: HVT) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Bio-Rad Laboratories will replace Erie Indemnity in the S&P MidCap 400.
- CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNH), Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL), Parsons Corp. (NYSE: PSN), Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASD: HLNE), Viper Energy Inc. (NASD: VNOM) and S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) will replace MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), Progyny Inc. (NASD: PGNY), Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT), Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), Helen of Troy Ltd (NASD: HELE) and Ziff Davis Inc. (NASD: ZD) in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively. MP Materials, Progyny, Adient, Wolfspeed, Helen of Troy, and Ziff Davis will replace Calavo Growers Inc. (NASD: CVGW), Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB), Mercer International Inc. (NASD: MERC), Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP), 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD), and Fabrinet in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.
- Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. (NYSE: ZWS), Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU), TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASD: TGTX), Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP), CSW Industrials Inc. (NASD: CSWI), ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASD: ADMA), and Impinj Inc. (NASD:PI) will replace Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (NYSE: CHCT), Varex Imaging Corp. (NASD: VREX), Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE: DIN), Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS), AMC Networks Inc. (NASD: AMCX), Olympic Steel Inc.(NASD: ZEUS) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASD: RILY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
23-Sep-24
S&P 500
Addition
Palantir Technologies
PLTR
Information Technology
23-Sep-24
S&P 500
Addition
Dell Technologies
DELL
Information Technology
23-Sep-24
S&P 500
Addition
Erie Indemnity
ERIE
Financials
23-Sep-24
S&P 500
Deletion
American Airlines Group
AAL
Industrials
23-Sep-24
S&P 500
Deletion
Etsy
ETSY
Consumer Discretionary
23-Sep-24
S&P 500
Deletion
Bio-Rad Laboratories
BIO
Health Care
23-Sep-24
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Bio-Rad Laboratories
BIO
Health Care
23-Sep-24
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
CNH Industrial
CNH
Industrials
23-Sep-24
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Western Alliance Bancorp
WAL
Financials
23-Sep-24
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Parsons
PSN
Industrials
23-Sep-24
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Hamilton Lane
HLNE
Financials
23-Sep-24
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Viper Energy
VNOM
Energy
23-Sep-24
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Fabrinet
FN
Information Technology
23-Sep-24
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
American Airlines Group
AAL
Industrials
23-Sep-24
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Erie Indemnity
ERIE
Financials
23-Sep-24
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
MP Materials
MP
Materials
23-Sep-24
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Progyny
PGNY
Health Care
23-Sep-24
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Adient
ADNT
Consumer Discretionary
23-Sep-24
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Wolfspeed
WOLF
Information Technology
23-Sep-24
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Helen of Troy
HELE
Consumer Discretionary
23-Sep-24
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Ziff Davis
ZD
Communication Services
23-Sep-24
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
TEGNA
TGNA
Communication Services
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
TEGNA
TGNA
Communication Services
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Etsy
ETSY
Consumer Discretionary
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Ziff Davis
ZD
Communication Services
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
MP Materials
MP
Materials
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Progyny
PGNY
Health Care
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Adient
ADNT
Consumer Discretionary
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Wolfspeed
WOLF
Information Technology
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Helen of Troy
HELE
Consumer Discretionary
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions
ZWS
Industrials
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Clear Secure
YOU
Information Technology
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
TG Therapeutics
TGTX
Health Care
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Inspire Medical Systems
INSP
Health Care
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
CSW Industrials
CSWI
Industrials
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
ADMA Biologics
ADMA
Health Care
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Impinj
PI
Information Technology
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Designer Brands
DBI
Consumer Discretionary
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Haverty Furniture
HVT
Consumer Discretionary
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Fabrinet
FN
Information Technology
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Calavo Growers
CVGW
Consumer Staples
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Enhabit
EHAB
Health Care
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Mercer Intl
MERC
Materials
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Compass Minerals Intl
CMP
Materials
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
3D Systems
DDD
Industrials
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Community Healthcare Trust
CHCT
Real Estate
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Varex Imaging
VREX
Health Care
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Dine Brands Global
DIN
Consumer Discretionary
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
NU Skin Enterprises
NUS
Consumer Staples
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
AMC Networks
AMCX
Communication Services
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Olympic Steel
ZEUS
Materials
23-Sep-24
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
B. Riley Financial
RILY
Financials
