METAVISIO (THOMSON COMPUTING): METAVISIO - THOMSON - Exclusive distribution agreement with New Shop in India - Presence in over 300 outlets by October 2024, and 2,000 within 3 years

New Shop, India's largest convenience store chain with 360 outlets (including 150 ex-Godfrey Phillips, Indian branch of Philip Morris - Ticker: NSE:GODFRYPHLP), aims to accelerate its store openings, already serving nearly 3 million customers a month.

Impressed by THOMSON's innovative and affordable products, the chain will now sell the brand's computers, tablets and accessories in 35 cities across 18 states. At the same time, METAVISIO - THOMSON and New Shop will jointly open 120 "flagship experience centers" by 2027, starting with 20 this year, aimed at attracting India's younger generation.

This strategic partnership is part of New Shop and METAVISIO's expansion in India, targeting 2,000 points of sale within three years. This development will reinforce THOMSON's position as a key player in the Indian IT sector, aligned with the Prime Minister vision "Make in India" .

The first openings are scheduled for October, and the first THOMSON notebooks will be available in stores by the end of September. Major announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

About METAVISIO-THOMSON Computing

METAVISIO-THOMSON Computing is a French company specializing in the research, design and marketing of notebook computers under the THOMSON Computing brand. Created in 2013, METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing offers a range of products featuring "the latest technologies at the best price".

METAVISIO is eligible for the PEA-PME and has been awarded the Entreprise innovante (FCPI) label. For further information: www.metavisio.eu.

Investor and press relations:

J. Gacoin / V. Boivin

+ 33 1 75 77 54 65

metavisio@aelium.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nW2clJlvl2vIl55xZZZob5aYbWyXkpOWa5KWnGabZpjFnZ5nnWiXa8jHZnFommtr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87565-pr_metavisioxnew_shop.pdf