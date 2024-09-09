

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2024, the Cabinet Office said on Monday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.8 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous three months.



On an annualized basis, GDP rose 2.9 percent - again missing forecasts for 3.1 percent, which again would have been unchanged.



The GDP price index was up 3.2 percent on year, topping forecasts for 3.0 percent, which would have been unchanged.



External demand was down 0.1 percent on quarter, unchanged and as expected.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News