WKN: 876817 | ISIN: GB0000320472
Frankfurt
09.09.24
08:13 Uhr
0,005 Euro
+0,001
+12,50 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLESEY MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLESEY MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.09.2024
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anglesey Mining Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 09

Trading Symbol

AIM: AYM

6 September 2024

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or "the Company")

Directorate Change

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM), announces that Namrata Verma has informed the Board of her decision to resign as a non-executive director of the Company with immediate effect in order to pursue other interests.

Andrew King, Interim Chairman of Anglesey Mining, commented: "On behalf of the Board of Anglesey, I would like to thank Namrata for her contribution to the Company and we wish her well for the future. The Board intends to initiate a process to recruit a new non-executive director and we will update the market as appropriate in due course."

About Anglesey Mining plc:

Anglesey Mining is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and currently has 461,593,017 ordinary shares in issue.

Anglesey is developing the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales, UK with a reported resource of 5.3 million tonnes at over 4.0% combined base metals in the Measured and Indicated categories and 10.8 million tonnes at over 2.5% combined base metals in the Inferred category.


Anglesey also holds a 49.75% interest in the Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden and 12% of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, which through its 52% owned subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration and development of direct shipping iron ore deposits in Labrador and Quebec.

For further information, please contact:


Anglesey Mining plc

Rob Marsden, Chief Executive Officer - Tel: +44 (0)7531 475111

Andrew King, Interim-Chairman - Tel: +44 (0)7825 963700

Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Zeus Capital Limited

Joint Corporate Broker

Katy Mitchell / Harry Ansell - Tel: +44 (0)161 831 1512

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71



