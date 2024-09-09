

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re Ltd. (SSREY.PK) Monday said it sees increasing demand for reinsurance in volatile environment. The Switzerland-based reinsurer expects growing demand for reinsurance protection to be a key topic of discussion at the Rendez-Vous de Septembre, the largest gathering in the insurance and reinsurance sector, in Monte Carlo.



The talks will also revolve around forward-looking risk assessment and capital management, as adequate risk views and volatility management are important requirements in the uncertain environment, the firm noted.



Urs Baertschi, Swiss Re's Chief Executive Officer Property & Casualty Reinsurance, said, 'The key topics for the industry remain largely unchanged from last year, but the challenges have intensified, leading to higher demand. Faced with elevated natural catastrophe risks, economic uncertainty and geopolitical instability, reinsurance is the natural way for insurers to protect themselves from outsized losses. We are ready to support our clients with our capital, expertise and solutions.'



It is expected that higher property values, urbanisation and rising repair costs due to inflation would drive demand for property re/insurance, especially in areas with intensifying natural catastrophe risks.



According to Swiss Re Institute, insured losses from natural catastrophes in 2024 was $60 billion in the first half of the year, 62% above the ten-year average.



Swiss Re also sees growing demand for re/insurance in engineering in line with the positive outlook for the construction industry, especially for renewable energy projects.



In the US, the elevated litigation environment poses a growing concern for the industry, and US liability claims growth has outpaced economic inflation over the last decade, according to Swiss Re Institute.



Based on current trends, the company expects that the impact of claims growth will outweigh the benefit of higher interest rates on casualty lines in one to two years, in which case available capacity may drop further.



