

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barratt Developments Plc. (BDEV.L), a residential property development company in the UK, announced a new joint venture with Homes England and Lloyds Banking Group to establish MADE Partnership. This collaboration will focus on overseeing the master development of expansive sites, aiming to provide thousands of essential new homes nationwide.



MADE Partnership will serve as the master developer for several large-scale, residential-led projects ranging from 1,000 to over 10,000 homes, including diverse community facilities and employment spaces.



The partnership will explore development opportunities on substantial brownfield sites as well as in the creation of new garden village-style communities.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News