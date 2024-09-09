

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter PLC (CCC.L), a provider of information technology infrastructure services, Monday reported profit before tax of 84 million pounds for the first half, lower than 122.8 million pounds in the same period a year ago, primarily on decrease in revenue.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax decreased 26.8 percent to 87.2 million pounds from 121.8 million pounds in the previous year.



Operating profit declined 35.5 percent to 78.4 million pounds from 121.5 million pounds last year.



Adjusted operating profit was 81.1 million pounds, down from 118.5 million pounds a year ago.



Net profit decreased to 60.4 million pounds or 52.9p per share from 87.7 million pounds or 76.5p per share last year.



Adjusted profit was 62.8 million pounds or 55p per share, lower than 84.3 million pounds or 73.5p per share a year ago.



Revenue for the period dropped 13.4 percent to 3.104 billion pounds from 3.585 billion pounds in the previous year.



Adjusted revenue was 4.537 billion pounds, down from 5.158 billion pounds last year.



'In the UK, demand for hardware has been weaker than we expected at the start of the year, with customers exercising greater caution and purchasing decisions taking longer to conclude. The H1 result was also impacted by the timing of fulfilment for certain large orders in North America, which moved into H2 and are now being completed, as well as the phasing of our strategic initiatives investments, where we spent an additional £5.7m versus the same period in 2023,' CEO said in a statement.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 23.3 per share, 3.1 percent up from last year, to be paid on October 25 to shareholders of record on September 27.



Looking ahead, the company sees stronger momentum in the second half consistent with its outlook.



