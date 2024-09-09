Edison Investment Research Limited

abrdn Asian Income Fund (AAIF) is managed by abrdn's well-established Singapore-based Asian equity team, supported by a 40-strong group of analysts based in six locations in the Asia-Pacific region. The local presence ensures strong relationships with corporates and relevant organisations, which can be an advantage in identifying opportunities that other investors may overlook. AAIF has outperformed the MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Index (the reference index) over the last three and five years. The fund offers the prospects of both income and capital growth from a diversified portfolio of quality Asia-Pacific equities, and AAIF is on course for a 16-year record of delivering higher dividends, ensuring its position on the AIC's list of next-generation dividend heroes.

