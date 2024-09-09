Anzeige
PR Newswire
09.09.2024
Midea's CirQHP Indoor Hybrid: A Game-Changer in Heat Pump Technology

BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, a leading brand in HVAC industry, has introduced its new indoor hybrid heat pump that has won the prestigious Innovative Heating Technology Gold Award at the IFA exhibition. CirQHP Indoor Hybrid is a compact indoor heat pump that removes the need for an outdoor unit. This feature provides greater flexibility in installation options, making it an excellent choice for homes located in close proximity to neighbors or townhouses.

CirQHP Indoor Hybrid is a perfect solution for those who have been hesitant to switch to heat pump technology due to some of its constraints. There is no high investment cost, no house renovation needed, the product can be integrated directly to the existing gas boiler solution.

CirQHP Indoor Hybrid is a real game-changer, with its compact dimensions, stylish design, courtesy of the Midea Italy Design Center, and clear, simple structure that make it both easy to install and aesthetically pleasing. It can be connected to existing radiators and underfloor heating, and its outstanding features make it an ideal fit for those who are looking for an environmentally-friendly, reliable and cost-effective way to heat their homes. With a heating capacity of 4.5 kW, CirQHP Indoor Hybrid offers an energy efficiency class of A++ in heating and can operate in weather as cold as -20°C.

The product can automatically switch between gas boiler and heat pump for the most cost-efficient mode for end-users, and the integrated energy consumption monitor helps to keep an eye on costs. The system swaps between two energy sources following the end-user preferences: ambient temperature, real-time energy costs or environmental mode for a reduced carbon footprint.

Europe is already leading the transition from fossil fuels to heat pump technology, and the Midea CirQHP Indoor Hybrid is a perfect fit for this market, especially because it works with the natural refrigerant R290.

Midea's commitment to innovation and sustainability has once again set the bar high for the industry. With the CirQHP Indoor Hybrid, Midea has developed a product that addresses the challenges of traditional heat pumps, making it an ideal solution for those who are looking for a more affordable sustainable way to heat their homes. Hybrid synergy, all indoors!

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mideas-cirqhp-indoor-hybrid-a-game-changer-in-heat-pump-technology-302241808.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
