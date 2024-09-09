

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced recalls of eggs as well as whole cantaloupe citing the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.



Bonduel, Wisconsin-based Milo's Poultry Farms, LLC is calling back all 'Milo's Poultry Farms' and 'Tony's Fresh Market' branded eggs. Further, Scottsdale, Arizona-based Eagle Produce LLC is recalling 224 cases of Kandy branded whole cantaloupe.



Milo's Poultry Farms' recall was initiated after the FDA informed the company that environmental samples tested positive for the bacteria. Following the product's whole genome sequencing, it was found that the samples were related to an ongoing Salmonella outbreak investigation.



Milo's Poultry Farms' recall inolves all carton sizes and all egg types labeled with 'Milo's Poultry Farms.', as well as all carton sizes of 'Tony's Fresh Market' branded eggs, and all cases of eggs for retail foodservice distribution. The recall covers all expiration dates for all products.



The impacted eggs were distributed in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan through retail stores and foodservice distributors. The company has now ceased production and distribution at this time and will undergo appropriate testing and sanitization of farms and processing equipment.



Further, Eagle Produce's recall includes Kandy branded whole cantaloupe with UPC number code 4050 and lot code 846468. The products were distributed between August 13 and 17 in Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Texas and Virginia and sold in various retail supermarkets.



The recall is the result of routine sample testing conducted by the State of Michigan which reveled the presence of Salmonella in cantaloupe sold at retail.



Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, while in rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.



However, there have been no reported illnesses attributed to the recalled items to date.



In both recalls, consumers who have purchased the impacted products are urged not to consume them.



In similar recalls, Hayward, California-based Thal Golden Spices Inc. in early August called back 640 Packs of Bikano Moong Dal 350g for Salmonella risk.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News