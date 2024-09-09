Anzeige
Montag, 09.09.2024
Tenbagger-ALARM! Aktie mit MEGA-Potenzial startet durch!
WKN: A2DHJM | ISIN: GB00BD04QG09
Stuttgart
09.09.24
08:11 Uhr
0,112 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Final Results for the Year to 31 March 2024

Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Final Results for the Year to 31 March 2024 
09-Sep-2024 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU 
EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310. 
 
9 September 2024 
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC 
 
 ("Walls & Futures" or the "Company") 
 
Final Results and Audited Annual Report and Accounts for the Year to 31 March 2024 
Notice of Annual General Meeting 
 
Walls & Futures REIT plc (Ticker: WAFR), the Ethical Housing Investor and Developer, is pleased to announce its final 
results and the publication of its audited annual report and accounts for the year to 31 March 2024 (the "Annual Report 
"). A copy of the Annual Report has been published on the Company's website, www.wallsandfutures.com, in accordance 
with its articles of association, and can also be viewed through a link at the bottom of this announcement. 
 
The principal activity of the group continues to be investing and developing property to meet the unmet demand for 
specialist social housing ("SSH") in the UK. We do not have involvement with the care delivered within the properties, 
which is managed by care providers approved by local authorities. 
 
The Company's Annual General Meeting for the year ending 31 March 2024 will be held at Octagon Point, 5 Cheapside, 
London, EC2V 6AA on 3 October 2024 at 1.00pm (the "AGM"). The notice of the AGM (the "Notice") will be posted to 
shareholders today, and a copy of the Notice will be added to the Company's website. 
 
Highlights 
 
   -- Net Asset Value ("NAV") down 4.5% to 85p per share (2023: 89p per share) 
   -- Revenue GBP128,917, up 11.7% (2023: GBP115,398) 
   -- Loss -GBP43,561 (2023: Loss of -GBP472,765) 
   -- Investment property value increased by 2.4% 
   -- Earnings per share -1.17p (2023: -12.59p) 
   -- 100% of Specialist Supported Housing rents collected 
   -- Welcome Ross Taylor, Vengrove CEO, to the board 
 
Key elements of the final results can be viewed below. 
 
Joe McTaggart, CEO of Walls & Futures REIT plc said: 
 
"We are pleased with the performance of our portfolio, where we collected 100% of our rents, which benefited from an 
increase from our inflation-adjusted leases. It outperformed the MSCI UK Residential Index in terms of income return, 
delivering 4.69% compared to the benchmark of 3.18%. 
 
We are, however, frustrated that we have not made the intended progress on the fundraising front during the 2023-24 
financial year. Our experience is not unique and is reflected in the wider real estate sector, which has faced the 
highest interest rates in 16 years and broader economic headwinds. 
The Bank of England's recent decision to reduce interest rates marks a change in direction, and from reviewing the 
underlying economic indicators and the need to drive economic growth, there is a case for rates to fall much further. 
This is likely to lead investors to return to property for higher yields, which, until very recently, have performed 
better. 
 
The fundraising is showing signs of improvement, and we firmly believe that there is a need for a REIT focused on 
investing in social infrastructure and by leveraging Vengrove's expertise, we are best placed to deliver. 
 
We are continuing with our engagement of institutional investors focused on the infrastructure and real estate sectors 
and hope to provide updates soon." 
 
 
For further information, contact: 
 
Walls & Futures REIT PLC                         0333 700 7171 
Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive 
Website www.wallsandfutures.com 
 
 
Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser) 
Nick Harriss/James Reeve   020 3328 5656 
 
 
 
Business review 
 
2023-24 has continued to be a challenging period for the real estate sector, all facing economic headwinds and the 
highest interest rates in 16 years. Some sectors, such as offices and retail, have been more affected as they battle 
technology advancements, remote working and other structural changes, with falling occupancy rates leading to reduced 
income and asset values. 
 
Our portfolio of residential lead assets offering essential support to the community has bucked this trend and 
performed robustly. Compared to the MSCI UK Residential Index (which runs to 31 Dec 23), it underperformed in terms of 
Total Return -2.52% vs the benchmark of 3.4%. However, it outperformed the index in terms of income return by 4.69%, 
compared to the benchmark of 3.18%. 
 
Overall, we have collected 100% of our rents, which benefited from increases from our inflation-adjusted leases. There 
has been a modest increase of 2.4% in the value of our portfolio, and our Net Asset Value ("NAV") fell by 4.5% to 85p 
per share on 31 March 2024. The group has less than GBP15,000 outstanding on a Bounce Bank loan, so with no significant 
borrowing, it has been minimally affected directly by rising interest rates and the cost of serving debt. 
 
Negative sentiment towards the narrow investment vertical of the Specialist Support Housing sector remains, and the 
share price of REITs in this sector have fallen and trade at discounts to their NAV. 
 
This confirms our view that we need to build a broader portfolio of high-quality, income-producing real estate assets 
across social infrastructure assets that support the quality of life of regional and local communities. 
 
Pax Homes update 
 
Over the last year, Pax Homes (in which the Company holds an interest in preference shares) has been approved by NHS 
England for grant funding. They are supporting a number of local authorities in grant applications, which, if 
successful, will fund the build of new Pax Homes. Working in partnership with local authorities, care providers and a 
national housing association, pre-application submissions have been made for schemes in Derbyshire, Dorset and 
Leicestershire. 
 
Further prospective sites have been identified in The Borders, Cambridgeshire, and Lancashire, and opportunities are 
being pursued in Hampshire, Hertfordshire, Suffolk, Peterborough, Norfolk, Oxfordshire, and Kent. 
 
While Pax Homes has a growing order book, it has not generated any revenues. As such, we will continue to impair the 
value of the investment on our balance sheet. This will be evaluated annually. 
 
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 
For The Year Ended 31 March 2024 
 
                           2024             2023 
                        Notes GBP               GBP 
TURNOVER                    5          128,917            115,398 
Administrative expenses                       239,077            239,033 
                                 (110,160)           (123,635) 
Gain/loss on revaluation of tangible assets              60,000         (250,000) 
 
OPERATING LOSS                 7          (50,160)          (373,635) 
Interest receivable and similar income                  8,652             1,749 
 
                                  (41,508)          (371,886) 
Amounts written off investments         8   -                       99,999 
 
                                  (41,508)          (471,885) 
Interest payable and similar expenses      9               409              558 
 
LOSS BEFORE TAXATION                        (41,917)          (472,443) 
Tax on loss                   10            2,163               332 
 
LOSS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR                     (44,080)          (472,775) 
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME               -               - 
 
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR               (44,080)          (472,775) 
 
Loss attributable to: 
Owners of the parent                        (44,080)          (472,775) 
 
Total comprehensive income attributable to: 
Owners of the parent                        (44,080)          (472,775) 
 
Earnings per share expressed in pence per share 12 
Basic                                   (1.17)           (12.59) 
Diluted                                  (1.17)           (12.59) 
 
Consolidated Statement of Financial 
Position 
31 March 2024 
 
                     2024                  2023 
                 Notes  GBP      GBP             GBP     GBP 
FIXED ASSETS 
Intangible assets         13          -                   - 
Investments            14 
                           1                   1 
Investment property        15            2,560,000               2,500,000 
                              2,560,001              25,000,001 
 
CURRENT ASSETS 
Debtors              16 
                     3,534                 13,493 
Cash at bank                 691,367 
                                         756,524 
                       694,901 
                                         770,017 
CREDITORS 
Amounts falling due within one  17 
year                   67,556                 32,592 
 
NET CURRENT ASSETS                        627,345                737,425 
 
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT                  3,187,346               3,237,426 
LIABILITIES 
 
CREDITORS 
Amounts falling due after more  18                  7,000                13,000 
than one year 
NET ASSETS                         3,180,346               3,224,426 
 
CAPITAL AND RESERVES 
Called up share capital      22               187,754                187,754 
Share premium           23            3,505,154               3,505,154 
Fair value reserve        23            1,226,019               1,166,019 
Retained earnings         23           (1,738,581)              (1,634,501) 
 
SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS        25            3,180,346               3,224,426 
 
Consolidated Statement of Cashflows 
For The Year Ended 31 March 2024 
 
                          2024                     2023 
                      Notes  GBP                       GBP 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Cash generated from operations       1                    (67,400)        (64,682) 
Interest paid 
                          (409)                     (558) 
 
Net cash from operating activities                          (67,809)        (65,240) 
 
Cash flows from investing activities 
Development costs recognised in c/year        -                          (123,234) 
Interest received                                                 1,749 
                          8,652 
 
Net cash from investing activities                                    (121,485) 
                          8,652 
 
Cash flows from financing activities 
Loan repayments in year                                 (6,000)         (6,000) 
 
Net cash from financing activities                           (6,000)         (6,000) 
 
 
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents                        (65,157)       (192,725) 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of  2                    756,524         949,249 
year 
 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year  2                    691,367         756,524

Attachment File: Annual Report and Audited Accounts for the Year to 31 March 2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:      GB00BD04QG09 
Category Code: FR 
TIDM:      WAFR 
LEI Code:    213800CJV93R1FPNT553 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
        2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  345680 
EQS News ID:  1984389 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1984389&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7e43f1f857-252a-44a4-bbde-f4a32f6a5492

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2024 07:01 ET (11:01 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
