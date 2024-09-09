Demonstrations to include MediaScale Open CDN and Dynamic Content Ad Insertion



Vecima will exhibit at IBC, September 13-16 at the RAI in Amsterdam, Stand D17 in Hall 1

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced its return to the IBC in Amsterdam, highlighting multiple video industry innovations, including its MediaScale Open CDN solution for content providers.

Vecima will highlight its MediaScale Open CDN solution for content owners. Vecima's existing edge caching technology currently enables a broad set of operators around the world to deliver high-quality IP video content to millions of subscribers. Through the application of Open Caching technology, this large cache footprint can be used to bring significant value to content providers and improved customer satisfaction to millions of video subscribers.

The MediaScale Open CDN node can be provisioned via the Open Caching APIs to deliver and cache video content on behalf of the provisioning upstream provider's content delivery network (CDN). It helps service providers monetize the terabytes of internet traffic delivered free of charge today and prepares their networks for the petabytes of content yet to come. The subscriber's viewing experience is improved by as much as 50% since the content is cached deep inside the operator's network much closer to the subscriber than is currently possible using public CDNs.

MediaScale Dynamic Content Ad Insertion helps service providers gain control over content by supporting content rights, blackouts, and advertising. By manipulating content at the edge of the network, operators can deliver more efficient, personalized video content and more opportunities to monetize that content with targeted, higher-value ads.

"Vecima continues to raise the industry standard in efficient, quality, cost-effective video delivery," said Kyle Goodwin, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Vecima Content Delivery Storage. "We're helping content owners and service providers alike drive greater revenues and subscriber satisfaction with our comprehensive platform of video delivery solutions."

Visit Vecima at IBC 2024, September 13-16 at the RAI in Amsterdam

Stand D17 in Hall 1

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multigigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. Learn more at vecima.com.

