BioLargo, Inc.: Clyra Medical Technologies, a Subsidiary of BioLargo, Appoints Dr. Steven J. Kavros as Chief Medical Officer

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a developer of sustainable environmental and life sciences technologies, announced that its partially owned subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies had appointed Dr. Steven J. Kavros as its new Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Kavros brings a wealth of medical expertise and experience in advanced wound healing and limb preservation to his new role at Clyra. He spent over 20 years at the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, where he served as Director at the Gonda Vascular Wound Healing Center, and was involved in both research and patient care. He was also deeply engaged in medical education as Associate Professor at the Mayo Clinic's Alix School of Medicine.

Dr. Kavros is also an accomplished researcher and speaker, having given over 1,800 presentations related to his research activities at national and international conferences, and lead author of numerous peer-reviewed papers centered on new medical technologies and evidence-based medicine.

In addition to his clinical and academic achievements, Dr. Kavros has a proven track record in the medical device industry, successfully bringing to market multiple products in advanced wound healing, limb preservation, and orthopedics. He has also served in leadership roles at EPIEN Medical, TEI Biosciences, Miromatrix Medical, and Innovacyn.

Dr. Kavros earned a bachelor's degree in Biology with honors and a minor in Chemistry from Rutgers University and subsequently graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine with highest honors in surgery, orthopedics, biomechanics and podiatric medicine. Dr. Kavros is also a certified wound specialist through the American Board of Wound Management, a fellow of the American College of Certified Wound Specialists, and a founding member of the American Professional Wound Care Association, where he also served as scientific chair and later as its president from 2015-2019.

Clyra CEO Steve Harrison commented "Dr. Kavros' unique blend of clinical expertise and business insight will prove invaluable to support our significant investments for at-scale manufacturing and distribution of our Bioclynse product. His skills in leadership, team building, and entrepreneurship align perfectly with Clyra's vision and goals."

