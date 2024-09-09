

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA has selected eight companies for a new award to help acquire Earth observation data and provide related services for the space agency.



The Commercial SmallSat Data Acquisition Program On-Ramp1 Multiple Award contract is valued at $476 million for a performance period through November 15, 2028.



Under the contract, the recipients will be responsible for acquiring observation data from commercial sources that support NASA's Earth science research and application activities that help improve life on earth.



The selected companies are BlackSky Geospatial Solutions, Inc. in Herndon, Virginia; ICEYE US Inc. in Irvine, California; MDA Geospatial Service Inc. in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada; Pixxel Space Technologies, Inc in El Segundo, California; Planet Labs Federal, Inc. in Arlington, Virginia; Satellogic Federal, LLC in Davidson, North Carolina; Teledyne Brown Engineering, Inc. in Huntsville, Alabama; and The Tomorrow Companies Inc. in Boston.



NASA said it awarded the projects to private firms as a cost-effective way to augment or complement the Earth observations acquired by the agency and other U.S. government and international agencies.



