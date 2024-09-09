Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2024) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), an industry leader in secure software-defined wide area networking solutions (SD-WAN), is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Radius Research.

Doug Childress, CEO, Ralph Garcea, Chair of Turnium, and Martin Gagel of Radius will discuss the next phase of Turnium's growth following its recent acquisition of Claratti. This acquisition effectively doubled the size of the company, enabling Turnium to expand its global reach and offer new bundled Technology as a Service (TaaS) solutions to a broader audience and across new geographies. We value your attendance and trust the 38 years of Doug's technical experience, delivered from a CEO perspective, will demonstrate our fearless approach to how we apply technology to solve complex issues, across any size business, all industries and spanning the globe.

The webinar will be a live, interactive online event during which attendees are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time following the interview. An archived webcast will be made available for those who cannot join the event live on the webinar day.

Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A with Turnium Technology

Presentation Date & Time: Tuesday, September 10 at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT

Webcast Registration Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7717253969719/WN_GkigrweeRaSz9oKu7_Mwaw





Market Radius Research provides individual investors access to in-depth CEO and management interviews with deep-dive, institutional level discussion and Q&A. Market Radius' host Martin Gagel is a former top-ranked sell-side technology and special situations analyst.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

We make internet connections more secure and reliable for businesses. Our proprietary software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) platform is used to deliver highly reliable and secure connections using standard internet, wireless, or low-earth orbit satellite services for maintaining uninterrupted internet connectivity. Compared to other options, our SD-WAN solution is easier to manage, more flexible and faster to deploy, and more cost-effective than virtual private network (VPN) solutions or the services offered by traditional telecommunication carriers.

Turnium delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, disaggregated software platform that OEM channel partners host, manage, brand, and price. Turnium is also available to Resellers as a Turnium-branded managed service. Turnium SD-WAN is sold through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

