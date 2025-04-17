Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2025) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), a global leader in Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS), is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Clavister (SE: CLAV), a Swedish-based pioneer in cybersecurity solutions, to integrate Clavister's advanced Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) and AI-powered security technologies into Turnium's TaaS platform.

This collaboration will enhance Turnium's existing portfolio by embedding Clavister's cutting-edge cybersecurity capabilities into its white-label multi-tenant network solutions. The integration is designed to provide Turnium channel partners with robust, scalable, and secure IT services tailored to meet the needs of businesses across industries.

Enhanced Security for TaaS Solutions

Clavister's NGFW technology offers unparalleled protection against external cyber threats and zero-day vulnerabilities. By incorporating Clavister's AI-driven security engine and military-grade encryption, Turnium's TaaS platform will deliver:

End-to-End Network Protection: Secure connectivity across distributed networks with private network, load balancing and link aggregation;

AI-Powered Threat Detection: Proactive identification and mitigation of emerging cybersecurity risks;

Scalable Deployment Options: Flexibility to deploy security solutions as virtual appliances, hardware devices, or SDN/NFV components.

Doug Childress, Global CEO of Turnium Technology Group, stated, "Turnium is thrilled to partner with Clavister to bring enhanced security capabilities to our TaaS platform. This integration ensures that our channel partners can offer their customers secure, reliable IT solutions that scale effortlessly while protecting sensitive data from evolving cyber threats."

Empowering Channel Partners

Turnium's TaaS model empowers channel partners by enabling rapid deployment of customizable IT services. With Clavister's cybersecurity integrated into the platform, partners can now:

Offer secure network solutions with built-in NGFW capabilities;

Enhance service offerings for industries like healthcare, finance, and government where data security is critical;

Provide seamless management of multi-cloud and hybrid environments with centralized security controls.

John Vestberg, CEO of Clavister, added, "Our partnership with Turnium aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver holistic cybersecurity solutions through trusted technology providers. Together, we are redefining how businesses approach network security in a rapidly evolving digital landscape."

Strategic Benefits for End Customers

The integration of Clavister's solutions into Turnium's TaaS offering addresses key challenges faced by end customers:

Improved operational efficiency through automated network provisioning and centralized management;

Reduced downtime with resilient load balancing across multiple WAN links;

Cost-effective scalability for growing businesses without compromising security.

About Clavister

Clavister is a European cybersecurity leader with over 25 years of experience delivering high-performance NGFWs and AI-powered security solutions. Trusted by governments and enterprises worldwide, Clavister provides reliable and scalable protection for mission-critical networks.

For more information on this partnership or how Turnium integrates Clavister's cybersecurity solutions into its TaaS platform, contact sales@ttgi.io or visit www.turnium.com.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) is a global leader in TaaS solutions, providing IT providers with a complete portfolio of white-label services designed to simplify network management and enhance business connectivity. Turnium's innovative next-gen network platform enables channel partners to deliver secure, scalable IT services tailored to customer needs.

