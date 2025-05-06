Clavister Holding AB: Clavister launches RSG-200 - new defence product and secures initial customer order

Örnsköldsvik, Sweden - May 6, 2025 - Clavister, a leading European provider of cybersecurity for mission-critical applications, today announces the launch of its new defence product, Clavister RSG-200 - a compact and powerful firewall developed for tactical defence platforms. At the same time, the company confirms it has received a first customer order from a Northern European nation, which has chosen to upgrade parts of its vehicle fleet with the new solution.

The Clavister RSG-200 is the latest addition to Clavister's defence-oriented CyberArmour product family. Built on Clavister's proprietary security platform, it is specifically designed to meet the cybersecurity demands of tactical, mobile, and space-constrained environments.



Clavister has received an initial customer order of 3 MSEK from a Northern European nation that will deploy the RSG-200 in a few selected vehicles as part of a modernisation initiative to enhance cyber resilience across its defence fleet.



RSG-200 is a military-grade next-generation firewall (NGFW) with an ultra-compact form factor - just 140 mm wide, 205 mm deep, and 68 mm high - making it ideal for integration into vehicles and other defence platforms with strict space limitations. Unlike the larger CyberArmour models - RSG-400 and RSG-500 - the RSG-200 features a minimal base configuration with two Gigabit Ethernet ports, expandable to six via expansion slots. This modular design allows for high flexibility and adaptation to various missions and deployment scenarios.



The software in the Clavister RSG-200 is Common Criteria EAL 4+ certified, ensuring the highest level of assurance for defence applications. It is engineered to operate reliably in harsh environments and offers advanced capabilities including: network segmentation and real-time firewall protection; AI-based anomaly detection for unknown threat mitigation; Deep Packet Inspection and application awareness; advanced routing, Quality of Service (QoS) and and traffic prioritisation. Prepared for up to 16 CAN-bus channels, enabling future support for vehicle integration and automated communication.



"Clavister RSG-200 represents a new generation of defence technology where performance, security, and form factor converge to meet the modern cybersecurity demands of military operations. As an entry-level model in the CyberArmour family, it combines capacity with cost-efficiency - and we are pleased to already have the confidence of a first customer nation," says John Vestberg, CEO of Clavister.

About Clavister

Clavister is a specialised Swedish cybersecurity company, protecting customers with mission-critical applications for more than two decades. Founded and headquartered in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, Clavister pioneered one of the first firewalls and continues to build robust and adaptive cybersecurity solutions since. Empowering a growing ecosystem of partners and resellers, we are serving customers in more than 100 countries with deployments across the public sector, energy, telecom and defence sectors.

The stock, Clavister Holding AB, is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Advisor.

For additional information, please visit https://www.clavister.com/

