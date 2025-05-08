Clavister Holding AB: Clavister Q1 2025: Net Sales grew by 21 %

May 8, 2025, Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. Clavister, a leader in European cybersecurity for mission-critical applications released its latest quarterly report for 2025.

Net Sales grew by 21 % and ARR grew by 8 %.

Deliveries of hardware, in numbers, increased by 111 %.

Significant defence order of 68 MSEK from BAE Systems for delivery of CyberArmour to the CV90 platform.

Total Order Book Balance of 356 MSEK at the end of the quarter.

"The world is undergoing an unprecedented geopolitical shift, where cyber threats and hybrid warfare have become part of everyday life. European cybersecurity defences are being strengthened, and Clavister is at the center of it all. With a significant increase in order intake, strong sales growth, and key contracts, the first quarter of 2025 marks a clear step toward our goal: to become Europe's leading cybersecurity provider.", John Vestberg, President and CEO.

The First Quarter

Order Intake amounted to 110.3 (38.0) MSEK.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) amounted to 134.0 (123.5) MSEK.

Net Sales amounted to 53.4 (44.0) MSEK. FX adjusted Net Sales amounted to 54.2 (43.7).

Gross Profit amounted to 40.7 (36.2) MSEK, corresponding to a gross margin of 75.2 (80.3) %.

EBITDA amounted to 6.6 (7.5) MSEK.

EBIT amounted to -4.4 (-3.7) MSEK.

Net Profit amounted to 3.2 (-23.3) MSEK and earnings per share to 0.01 (-0.17) SEK.

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 63.8 (137.2) MSEK.

Events after the Reporting Period

The subscription rate for warrant series TO9 amounted to approximately 98.9 %. Clavister receives proceeds of approximately SEK 63 million before transaction costs.

The full quarterly report can be found at the Company's web page: https://www.clavister.com/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/2025-2/

At 09:00 CET, May 8, Clavister's CEO John Vestberg and CFO, David Nordström will be presenting the quarterly results in a live web session. Following the presentation, the audience will be given the opportunity to ask John and David questions in a Q&A session. Register at https://www.clavister.com/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/2025-2/

About Clavister

Clavister is a specialised Swedish cybersecurity company, protecting customers with mission-critical applications for more than two decades. Founded and headquartered in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, Clavister pioneered one of the first firewalls and continues to build robust and adaptive cybersecurity solutions since. Empowering a growing ecosystem of partners and resellers, we are serving customers in more than 100 countries with deployments across the public sector, energy, telecom and defence sectors.

The stock, Clavister Holding AB, is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Advisor.

For additional information, please visit https://www.clavister.com/, and follow us on our official LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

For further information, please contact:

John Vestberg, President and CEO

Email: john.vestberg@clavister.com

David Nordström, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 660 29 92 00

Email: david.nordstrom@clavister.com

This information is information that Clavister Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-08 08:00 CEST.