Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gamechanger im Anmarsch? Analysten sehen noch Nachholpotenzial bei dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A403UW | ISIN: SE0021921269 | Ticker-Symbol: SDV1
Tradegate
24.07.25 | 10:52
48,885 Euro
+1,09 % +0,525
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SAAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,86548,90510:54
48,84548,87510:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2025 09:00 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clavister AB: Clavister Signs a Partnership Agreement with Saab

Örnsköldsvik, Sweden - 24 July 2025 - Clavister, a European leader in cybersecurity for mission-critical applications, is pleased to announce a partnership with Saab, the leading Nordics defence and security company, delivering advanced systems and solutions for military and civil applications worldwide. This cooperation aims to enhance Saab's existing cross-domain solutions with cutting-edge firewalls from Clavister.

Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions from military defence in all domains to civil security. Saab's market offering is broad, comprising complex systems involving extensive research and development, as well as services with a high degree of repetition.

The cooperation between Saab and Clavister will enhance the capabilities on Saab's existing cross-domain solutions in terms of cybersecurity and cyberdefence. According to analyst Fortune Business Insights, the global cross-domain solution market is expected to reach 5.8 billion USD by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.5 %.

"Partnering with Clavister empowers fast innovation and a truly unique product solution to make a difference", says Heino Lundgren, CEO of Saab Danmark A/S.

"Cyber threats and hybrid warfare have become part of everyday life. We are proud to become a partner of Saab, working together on new developments and products", says John Vestberg, President and CEO of Clavister.

The cooperation aims to develop next-generation products designed for secure, real-time communication across multiple classified domains - including NATO Restricted and NATO Secret environments.

About Clavister

Clavister is a specialised Swedish cybersecurity company, protecting customers with mission-critical applications for more than two decades. Founded and headquartered in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, Clavister pioneered one of the first firewalls and continues to build robust and adaptive cybersecurity solutions since. Empowering a growing ecosystem of partners and resellers, we are serving customers in more than 100 countries with deployments across the public sector, energy, telecom and defence sectors.

The stock, Clavister AB, is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Advisor.

For additional information, please visit https://www.clavister.com/, and follow us on our official LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

About Saab
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

For further information, please contact:
John Vestberg, President and CEO
Email: john.vestberg@clavister.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.