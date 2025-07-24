Clavister AB: Clavister Signs a Partnership Agreement with Saab

Örnsköldsvik, Sweden - 24 July 2025 - Clavister, a European leader in cybersecurity for mission-critical applications, is pleased to announce a partnership with Saab, the leading Nordics defence and security company, delivering advanced systems and solutions for military and civil applications worldwide. This cooperation aims to enhance Saab's existing cross-domain solutions with cutting-edge firewalls from Clavister.

Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions from military defence in all domains to civil security. Saab's market offering is broad, comprising complex systems involving extensive research and development, as well as services with a high degree of repetition.



The cooperation between Saab and Clavister will enhance the capabilities on Saab's existing cross-domain solutions in terms of cybersecurity and cyberdefence. According to analyst Fortune Business Insights, the global cross-domain solution market is expected to reach 5.8 billion USD by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.5 %.



"Partnering with Clavister empowers fast innovation and a truly unique product solution to make a difference", says Heino Lundgren, CEO of Saab Danmark A/S.



"Cyber threats and hybrid warfare have become part of everyday life. We are proud to become a partner of Saab, working together on new developments and products", says John Vestberg, President and CEO of Clavister.



The cooperation aims to develop next-generation products designed for secure, real-time communication across multiple classified domains - including NATO Restricted and NATO Secret environments.

About Clavister

Clavister is a specialised Swedish cybersecurity company, protecting customers with mission-critical applications for more than two decades. Founded and headquartered in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, Clavister pioneered one of the first firewalls and continues to build robust and adaptive cybersecurity solutions since. Empowering a growing ecosystem of partners and resellers, we are serving customers in more than 100 countries with deployments across the public sector, energy, telecom and defence sectors.

The stock, Clavister AB, is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Advisor.

For additional information, please visit https://www.clavister.com/, and follow us on our official LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

About Saab

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

For further information, please contact:

John Vestberg, President and CEO

Email: john.vestberg@clavister.com