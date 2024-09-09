Department of Immunology, Institute of Microbiology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and Enzolytics, Inc. Execute Three Year Agreement

ALLEN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (" enzolytics.com " ) (the "Company") announced today that the Company and the Stephan Angeloff Institute of Microbiology, Department of Immunology, Institute of Microbiology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, represented by Professor Tchorbanov PhD, Head of the Department of Immunology and Penka Petrova PHD, DSc, Director of the Institute of Microbiology, entered into a three year agreement to combine their efforts to accelerate discovery of combined applications and commercialization of their individual entity technologies. The initial focus will be combining Monoclonal Antibodies and Immune Therapeutic Proteins ("ITP") for the development of treatments of malignant antigens. Both companies will work together to conduct future investigations such as pharmacokinetics, pre-clinical and clinical trials.

The Stephan Angeloff Institute of Microbiology (SAIM) is comprised of a scientific staff of 82 scientists, including 6 professors, 1 academician (Regular member of BAS), 2 corresponding members of Bulgarian Accreditation Service (BAS), 30 associate professors, 61 PhDs, and 7 DSc. The research work of the Institute consists of research projects funded by foreign and Bulgarian grants. Presently, a total of over 30 projects are funded by foreign institutions (FP7 of the EC, Horizon 2020, NATO grants, UNESCO, Institut Pasteur, EEA Norway Grants, the Swiss Government, and by companies abroad), and by the National Science Research Fund at the Ministry of Education and Science, Bulgaria.

The Department of Immunology within the SAIM is a highly recognized unit performing basic and applied ground-breaking research in immunology. It consists of 3 separate sub-units based on topic and scientific expertise: Laboratory of Infectious Immunology and Inflammation, Laboratory of Experimental Immunotherapy, and Laboratory of Experimental Immunology.

The Department of Immunology occupies five well-equipped laboratories providing an excellent environment for research based on experimental animal models of diseases (barrier-type SPF animal facility), cell culturing (cell culture room with HEPA clean air filter system and collection of cell lines), flow cytometry, histology and immunohistochemistry, cell signaling and protein purification. The Department of Immunology is included in the Bulgarian National Roadmap for Research Infrastructures (NRRI) and has an official accreditation issued by the National Evaluation and Accreditation Agency to train PhD students. (Source: http://labexpimm.eu )

The Company recently reported on a study conducted at the Ministry of Health National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases in Sofia, Bulgaria concluding that Chief Science Officer of ENZC and inventor Harry Zhabilov's, patented experimental cancer lyophilized pepsin treatment, exclusively licensed to Enzolytics, is effective in decreasing the growth and spread of cancer cells in breast cancer, colon cancer, prostate cancer, cancer of the larynx, as well as small cell lung cancer. The report prepared by Prof. Genova-Kalu and Prof. Dr. Iva Hristova concludes with the statement that "In conclusion, lyophilized pepsin has extremely promising biomedical potential."

The National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) is a national institution with the status of scientific organization under the Ministry of Health. Its aim is to develop the scientific foundations of the fight against infectious diseases and methods for its implementation. This determines the intensive research on etiopathogenesis, immune reactivity, epidemiological features, laboratory diagnostics, treatment and immunoprophylaxis of bacterial and viral, including nosocomial, and parasitic infections.

In 2007 NCIPD was designated by the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) in Stockholm as the leading, competent national organization, "National competent body" in the field of infectious and parasitic diseases.

NCIPD is the only non-university institution in the country that has been accredited since 1999 by the National Evaluation and Accreditation Agency (NEAA) at the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Bulgaria, as a university in the field of infectology with the rights to train PhD students and conduct postgraduate training in epidemiology, microbiology, virology, parasitology, and immunology and allergies. It has a long tradition of annually organizing dozens of training courses for specialists from the country and abroad with several hundred participants.

The NCIPD hosts all National Reference Laboratories (NRLs) for various bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections. Laboratory Test Complex (LTC), which is for now the only in Bulgaria accredited by the Bulgarian Accreditation Service (BAS) in 2003 under the European requirements of standard BS EN ISO 17025 for quality of work. NRLs are under permanent international external laboratory control of the German accreditation system Instand.

Since 1998 the NCIPD, through the National Reference Laboratories, is conducting a National External Laboratory Control for the Quality of Laboratory Diagnostics carried out by all Microbiological, Virological and Parasitological Laboratories in the country, which, upon successful outcome, allows them to conclude contracts with the National Health Insurance Fund. (source - http://ncipd.org )

Harry Zhabilov, Chief Science Officer of ENZC and source of this opportunity stated, "having the support and acknowledgement of these two prestigious organizations on the unique qualities of the lyophilized pepsin ability to decrease the growth and spread of multiple types of cancer changes the playing field for the New Enzolytics."

Steve Sharabura, the CEO of Enzolytics commented, "This is truly a "Black Swan Opportunity"for those investors who understand the value of this remarkable invention and are willing to see it through to permitting."

About Enzolytics, Inc.

Enzolytics, Inc. is transitioning from solely a drug development company committed to commercializing its proprietary proteins and monoclonal antibodies to treat debilitating infectious diseases to include the additional contracted service areas of sales, marketing and distribution focusing on medical devices, medical testing and nutraceutical products.

Forward Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity and expectations, Company's ability to enter into a definitive business combination agreement and Company's ability to obtain the financing necessary to consummate the potential business combination transaction. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: Company's ability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed business combination or consummate a transaction; the risk that the approval of the stockholders of Company for the potential transaction is not obtained; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the potential transaction, including as a result of a delay in consummating the potential transaction or difficulty in integrating the businesses of Company; the amount of redemption requests made by Company's stockholders and the amount of funds remaining in Company's trust account after satisfaction of such requests; those factors discussed in Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of Company filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Company presently does not know or that Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date hereof. Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Company's assessments to change. However, while Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this disclosure statement. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Enzolytics, Inc.

Steve Sharabura, Chief Executive Officer

1101 Raintree Circle, Suite 130

Allen, Texas 75013

Tel: (845) 925-4597

X/Twitter: @EnzolyticsInc

SOURCE: Enzolytics, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com