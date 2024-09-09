

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration has announced the immediate availability of $3 million in 'quick release' Emergency Relief funds for the Connecticut Department of Transportation to offset the costs of repairs of roads and bridges damaged by historic rainfall and flooding in August.



'The emergency funding we're sending to Connecticut will help reopen the roads and bridges people depend on each day,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 'We are working alongside the Connecticut Department of Transportation to repair the damage caused by this historic rainfall and make our infrastructure more resilient to withstand future weather events.'



'The Federal Highway Administration is working closely with the Connecticut Department of Transportation to repair the damage caused by extensive flooding and provide the state with the resources it needs,' said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. 'The Emergency Relief funding we are providing will help expedite repairs on essential roads to allow residents, workers and businesses to get back to their normal routines.'



Record levels of rainfall occurred in western Connecticut on August 18 and 19 drenched the towns of Bethel, Monroe, Newtown, Oxford, Redding, Ridgefield, Roxbury, Seymour, Southbury, Woodbury, and the cities of Ansonia and Danbury. The high intensity of this rainfall caused significant flooding and damage in many locations.



The total damage in Connecticut flooding is currently estimated to exceed $50 million.



