

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration has announced $1.9 billion for 519 grants in 48 states, Guam, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands to improve airport infrastructure across the United States.



An additional $269 million was also announced in FY 2023 Supplemental Discretionary Grants to fund 62 projects at 56 U.S. airports. This competitive grant program under the Airport Improvement Program assists airport owners and operators in the development and improvement of the nation's airport system.



'The Biden-Harris Administration is funding projects across the country that are making airports safer and more efficient for the passengers who travel through them and for the airport and airline employees who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make these complex systems run as smoothly as possible,' said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. 'The grants we're announcing today will improve airfield operations for dozens of airports and help ensure the U.S. retains its global leadership in aviation.'



This is the fifth round of the Airport Improvement Program grants. The largest announcement in the program so far, it funds a variety of projects including airport safety and sustainability improvements and airport noise reduction in airports of all sizes and across all parts of the country.



The grants include funding for the testing of technologies to reduce and remove contaminants caused by Aqueous Film Forming Foam and other per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as 'forever chemicals', which can contaminate air, water, and soil, and are harmful to human health.



Airports receiving grants to reconstruct taxiway and runway pavement include Tucson International Airport in Arizona, Grand Junction Regional Airport in Colorado, Columbus Airport in Georgia and South Bend International Airport in Indiana.



Airports receiving grants for noise studies and mitigation include Los Angeles International Airport in California, Key West International Airport in Florida, Tweed New Haven Airport in Connecticut and Chicago Midway International Airport in Illinois.



