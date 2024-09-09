H224 continues to be a rewarding period for Basilea Pharmaceutica, with the announcement of a third successive milestone payment for Cresemba in the last month following strong sales performance (+24% y-o-y growth in in-market sales to US$489m for the 12 months ending March 2024). The latest milestone (US$25m/CHF21m) was triggered by license partner Pfizer exceeding a predetermined sales threshold in Europe. In total, Cresemba has raked in upwards of CHF34m in milestone payments in the year to date (with c CHF32m in H224 thus far), and we expect a further c CHF5m before year-end based on the most recent guidance from management. Beyond Cresemba, we expect the key focus areas for Basilea in H224 to be finalising a US commercialisation partner for Zevtera and the initiation of the first Phase III study for fosmanogepix (in candidemia/invasive candidiasis).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...