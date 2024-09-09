

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Starting from September 10, all mammography facilities in the United States are required to inform patients about breast density, as mandated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



The main goal of this initiative is to ensure that women across the country are well-informed about the implications of breast density and understand that additional imaging tests may be necessary to detect cancers.



They are also encouraged to have discussions with their healthcare providers about their circumstances.



Breast density refers to the proportion of fibroglandular tissue compared to fatty tissue in a woman's breast. Higher fibroglandular tissue results in denser breasts. Since both fibroglandular tissue and tumors appear white on mammograms, increased breast density can make it difficult to detect cancer.



Dr. Kimberly Feigin, interim chief of the Breast Imaging Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, notes that nearly half of American women fall into the category of having dense breasts. Dense breasts can also increase the risk of developing breast cancer, although the reasons for this are not fully understood, making screening decisions more complicated.



The new notification rules do not specify exact next steps for women with dense breasts but advise them to consult with their healthcare providers to better understand their individual risk and establish a suitable screening plan.



Although routine mammograms are recommended for all women starting at age 40, those with dense breasts may benefit from considering additional imaging methods such as ultrasounds or MRIs.



The FDA now requires consistent language to ensure that all women receive clear, comprehensive information about their breast density. After a mammogram, patients must be informed whether their breasts are dense and also learn that additional imaging tests may be helpful. They are encouraged to discuss their personal health situation with their providers to determine if further screening is necessary.



The American Cancer Society has indicated that while these changes could help lower breast cancer mortality rates, further efforts are needed to ensure that all women have access to quality mammograms. The organization has highlighted that Black women are more likely to receive lower-quality screening, contributing to the existing disparities in breast cancer mortality between Black and White women.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News